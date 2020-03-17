Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.09% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $12,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BR shares. Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $476,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,910,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $773,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,067 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BR traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.53 and a 200-day moving average of $121.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.46 and a 52-week high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

