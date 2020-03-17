Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stake in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.13% of Madison Square Garden worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,232,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 212,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 182,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 120,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,544,000 after purchasing an additional 79,405 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.19. The company had a trading volume of 235,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -191.45 and a beta of 0.65. Madison Square Garden Co has a 1-year low of $188.00 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.93 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Co will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden from $361.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.17.

In other Madison Square Garden news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $250,968.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,592.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Lustgarten sold 5,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.92, for a total transaction of $1,620,319.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $3,892,745. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

