Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 1,908 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded up $3.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.88. 422,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,635,767. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.26. The firm has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.28.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

