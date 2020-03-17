Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.67 on Tuesday, hitting $130.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.53 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

In other news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

