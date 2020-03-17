Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,022 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,485,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 53,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 130.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 18,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ICAP upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.59. 983,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,858,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

