Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stock Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,459 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $10,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:IR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,230,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,821,873. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

In related news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,537,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,622 shares of company stock worth $36,585,212. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cfra increased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.81.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

