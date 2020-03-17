Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $318,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $26.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $569.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,890. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $440.72 and a one year high of $657.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $614.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $578.30. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Equinix from $742.00 to $680.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.26.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total transaction of $128,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total value of $1,094,270.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,280 shares of company stock valued at $17,559,127 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

