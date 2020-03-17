Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 188.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,122 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $12,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,364,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,430,000 after acquiring an additional 105,115 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,355.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,881,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,061 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,668,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,560 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 939,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,420,000 after acquiring an additional 111,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 415,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter.

EWY traded up $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,357,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,602,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.70. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

