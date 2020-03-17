Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 188.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.33% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 290,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 45,918 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 134,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 511.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,299 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,822,000.

NYSEARCA:EWT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.70. 3,201,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,211,694. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.83. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $41.83.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

