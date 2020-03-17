Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $13.09 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,476 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.08% of TransUnion worth $13,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,785,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,704,000 after purchasing an additional 418,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,861,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,606,000 after buying an additional 48,193 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,812,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,163,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,784,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,794,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,713,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,668,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other TransUnion news, insider John T. Danaher sold 24,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $2,285,543.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,403,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 37,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $3,092,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,475,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,314 shares of company stock worth $9,112,944 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

NYSE TRU traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.11. 63,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,927. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $63.03 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average of $86.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.