Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $13.45 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,479,000 after purchasing an additional 118,311 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after acquiring an additional 305,178 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,177,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,185,000 after buying an additional 33,928 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,760,000 after buying an additional 40,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,955,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $14.20 on Tuesday, reaching $215.57. 2,223,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.67. The company has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $187.29 and a twelve month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In related news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,555.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,465 shares of company stock valued at $13,095,996. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.27.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

