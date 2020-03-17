Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $13.49 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 134,598 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.08% of Marvell Technology Group worth $13,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 111.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,103,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,450,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 230,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 44,447 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.94. 5,605,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,566,670. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

