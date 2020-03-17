Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $14.03 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,679 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in ServiceNow by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 818,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $230,938,000 after buying an additional 591,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 309,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,483,000 after acquiring an additional 177,754 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 112,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total value of $2,337,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,262.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,104 shares of company stock valued at $37,908,647 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOW traded up $18.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 89.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.82 and a 200 day moving average of $285.10. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.74.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

