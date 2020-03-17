Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $7.38 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.71.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,492 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,856.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,905.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $403.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,959. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $560.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $402.24 and a 52 week high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

