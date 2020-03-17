Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $7.73 Million Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth $7,536,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 790,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,817,000 after acquiring an additional 66,181 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 89,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southern by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.98. The stock had a trading volume of 548,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,465,474. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.16. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $47.33 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.74%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $125,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,194,326 shares of company stock valued at $138,474,535. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

