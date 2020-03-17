Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $7.78 Million Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 552.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,949,250. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $86.26. 304,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,457,306. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

