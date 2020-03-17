Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $8.33 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.91. The stock had a trading volume of 522,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,345,131. The company has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $62.04 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $75,828.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,607 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,445 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

