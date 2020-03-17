Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $8.34 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 1,451,166 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,976 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Intuit by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,406,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,203,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,209,000 after acquiring an additional 801,809 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 972,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,762,000 after acquiring an additional 661,380 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.38 and a twelve month high of $306.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Intuit from to in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.74.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

