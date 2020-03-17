Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $8.54 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV grew its position in United Parcel Service by 843.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,348,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $6.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.27. 524,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,859,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day moving average is $114.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.05.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

