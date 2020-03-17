Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $9.74 Million Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,964 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.08% of FMC worth $9,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 940.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,187 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 398,909 shares of company stock valued at $39,879,894. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.17. 61,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,239. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $61.85 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SpareBank 1 Markets AS upped their price objective on shares of FMC from to in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

