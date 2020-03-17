Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,097,000 after buying an additional 571,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,754,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,601,000 after acquiring an additional 585,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,504,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,687,000 after acquiring an additional 357,060 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,196,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,661,000 after acquiring an additional 288,644 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Prologis by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.40. The stock had a trading volume of 230,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,331. The company has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.