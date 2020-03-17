Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $7.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.58. The stock had a trading volume of 256,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,303. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.98. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $118.51 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

