Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Invests $8.60 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 152,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,921,650. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $52.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

