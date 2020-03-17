Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,328,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738,423 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth approximately $331,899,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth approximately $233,313,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth approximately $196,841,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 53.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,421,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $454,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.41.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.76. 350,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,792. The company has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $104.87 and a twelve month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

