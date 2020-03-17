Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 144.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 42,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 968.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 549,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $436,240,000 after purchasing an additional 39,922 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Bank of America downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $770.86.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,949.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $19,679,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTD traded up $39.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $662.55. 109,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,637. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $595.91 and a 12-month high of $873.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $742.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $734.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.