Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,648 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Xylem worth $12,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Xylem by 10,325.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Xylem by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 202,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Xylem by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Xylem by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.54. 756,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,728. Xylem Inc has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $89.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,024.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,692 shares of company stock valued at $795,188 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

