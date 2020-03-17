Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 467,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,513,000 after purchasing an additional 109,595 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD traded up $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $128.91. The company had a trading volume of 119,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $126.26 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

