Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $4,589,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.74. 197,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,084. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $138.24 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.18.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

