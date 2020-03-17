Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,835 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in AON were worth $8,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.90.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.53. 1,594,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,201. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $154.51 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.82 and its 200 day moving average is $203.79.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

