Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,939 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774,428 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $99,241,000 after purchasing an additional 940,600 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in TJX Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $883,277,000 after purchasing an additional 847,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.52.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,582,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,807,777. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $40.81 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average is $59.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

