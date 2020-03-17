Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 10,175 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after buying an additional 952,029 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,696,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $562,442,000 after purchasing an additional 368,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,434,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,626,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $434,168,000 after purchasing an additional 336,498 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,174,000 after purchasing an additional 82,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.38.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.67. 9,188,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,953,713. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The firm has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

