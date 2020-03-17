Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 1,212 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 32.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $836,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,282. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.92. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $100.69 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.