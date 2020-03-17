Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 200 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (down previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,971.67.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $65.33 on Tuesday, reaching $1,355.00. 49,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,252.22 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,788.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,936.88.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $22.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.01 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

