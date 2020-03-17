Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 2,212 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Anthem were worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.46.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $14.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.32. The company had a trading volume of 119,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,051. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.54 and its 200-day moving average is $276.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $216.27 and a 52 week high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

