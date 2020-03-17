Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 2,424 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $43.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $484.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,535. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $412.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.54.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total value of $5,579,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,095 shares in the company, valued at $48,392,738.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,063 shares of company stock worth $14,233,507. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

