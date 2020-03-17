Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 28,486 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,486 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. William Blair lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.63.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,589,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,397,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.70.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

