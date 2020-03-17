Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 3,775 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Allergan were worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allergan in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.29.

Allergan stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,182,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $202.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.64 and a 200 day moving average of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

