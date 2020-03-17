Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 3,822 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $5,529,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,134 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 107,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 356,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,444,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,405,374. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.09.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

