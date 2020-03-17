Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 4,114 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Raytheon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 6,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Raytheon by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 233,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 36,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Raytheon by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upped their target price on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

Raytheon stock traded down $6.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,723,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,023. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.43. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $129.51 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

