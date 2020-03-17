Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 5,633 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $12.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.95. 168,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.08 and its 200-day moving average is $207.75. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $148.37 and a one year high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.91.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,327 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.