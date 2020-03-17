Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 28,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $10,711,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,441,000 after buying an additional 556,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,461 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $5.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,725,404. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.08. The company has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

