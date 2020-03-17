Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,647 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Cigna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.19. 155,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,072. The company has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.72. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.15.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.