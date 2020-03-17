Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 46,099 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,534,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,915,184. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

