Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.43.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $5.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.44. 2,456,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,727. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

In other news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $152,112.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,479.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $181,702.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

