NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) is Oaktree Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Oaktree Capital Management LP reduced its position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575,911 shares during the quarter. NMI comprises approximately 2.8% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 6.47% of NMI worth $145,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of NMI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of NMI by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $826,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,966.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $828,767.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.82. 153,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,117. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NMI Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. NMI had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 45.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of NMI in a report on Sunday, November 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on NMI from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

