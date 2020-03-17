Noah (NOAH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. Noah has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $57.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Noah from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

