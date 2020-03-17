Noble (NYSE:NE) Lowered to “Underweight” at Capital One Financial

Noble (NYSE:NE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded Noble from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HSBC downgraded Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Noble from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of NYSE:NE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. Noble has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $454.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.53 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 53.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noble will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in Noble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,508,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Noble by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,366,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,611 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noble by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,898,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 504,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,329,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 101,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,213,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

