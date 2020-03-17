Noir Price Tops $0.0181 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $366,480.06 and $662.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018663 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 403.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.19 or 0.02229583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00192796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00035396 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,293,263 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog.

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

