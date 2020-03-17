Noku Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,822.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, Noku has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. Noku has a market cap of $1.25 million and $1,822.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noku token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00001005 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Noku alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018547 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 402.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.80 or 0.02248312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00192720 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00036578 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Noku

Noku’s launch date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io.

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.