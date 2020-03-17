NoLimitCoin Trading Down 37.3% This Week (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and Cryptopia. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $241,945.20 and approximately $203.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00001590 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000132 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 610,450,786 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

